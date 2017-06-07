Woman charged with conspiracy to defraud

A woman is due to appear in court next month after detectives from Organised Crime Branch charged her with conspiracy to defraud.
The 31-year-old is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 4.
A police spokesperson said: “This charge relates to searches of a house in the Ballyclare area on Friday, May 26 and Monday, June 5.
“These searches are part of an ongoing operation relating to thefts from ATMs.
“A 35-year-old man has already been charged in connection with this search operation. He appeared at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 6.”
