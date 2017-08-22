Woman sentenced for benefit fraud

A woman was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for claiming £87,712 benefits she was not entitled to.

Jacqueline Mills (51) of Station Road, Newtownabbey claimed Income Support, Employment and Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £87,712 while failing to declare she was living with a partner. She was given a nine month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.