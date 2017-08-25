Cross-community MMA coaching takes off

Local young people are being encouraged to participate in a new structured MMA coaching programme in the region.

The ZKJ Dojo training programme is open to children aged between 12 and 15. It offers a structured MMA programme in conjunction with some personal development and confidence building.

The free classes, which are open to all, are held in Glengormley above Café Cuisine on Wednesdays at 7pm.

The Fight to Unite programme combines the best aspect of MMA with a relentless youth work programme woven together to form a tapestry of individual and group development, building resilience, enhancing capacity and self confidence, creating pathways to employment, creating young leaders and supporting participants through holistic, mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The programme will be spearheaded by two young people, a young MMA coach, amateur MMA competitor and international IMMAF Championships veteran Jack Corr and Natalie, a youth worker.

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/events/503579903311849/?ti=icl