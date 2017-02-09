Crossroads charity awards loyal employee for 25 years of service

Northern Ireland charity Crossroads has awarded one of its longest serving employees with a special celebration to mark 25 years of loyal service.

For almost 40 years, the local, not for profit organisation has helped support sick and disabled children and adults, as well as young people who care for a family member.

It is estimated that in Northern Ireland there are approximately 280,000 carers who spend all or part of their day assisting those who need help.

The person-centred care team has also worked to help elderly, isolated people who could go up to a whole week without speaking to anyone by supporting them to live independently at home.

This February has marked a significant milestone for Crossroads and one of its employees, who lives and works in the Ballyclare area.

A Crossroads spokersperson said: “In February 1992, Wilma Wharry began employment at Crossroads, a journey that continues to flourish, as earlier this month we celebrated 25 years of her commitment to our work.

“Thank you and congratulations go to Wilma. Clearly, reaching this milestone is a very special occasion for her.

“It is also a very special occasion for us as we recognise her loyalty to our work over the years as a valued member of our team.

“All of our organisational achievements are made possible because of the effort of people like Wilma.

“Crossroads would like to thank Wilma for everything she does each day that adds to our high quality care.

“Thank you, Wilma, and all our care attendants, for your hard work and dedication to helping others.

“We look forward to supporting more people, growing our team and celebrating many more milestones in the years ahead.”

Crossroads have two offices in both Newtownards and Ballymena.

For more information about Crossroads visit: www.crossroadscare.co.uk or call 028 9181 4455.