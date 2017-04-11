Culture night at Barron Hall

Police from Newtownabbey attended the Barron Hall, in Glengormley, last night (Monday), for a culture night.

It was a partnership event organised by North Belfast Alternatives and Community Relations Forum to look at different cultures represented in Northern Ireland.

It was very well attended by visitors of all ages who enjoyed Indian dancing, African drums, arts and crafts along with food from Poland, Czech Republic, Japan, China, India and even good old Irish stew.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was great to see so many people joining in. Thanks for the invite. Local police officers were made very welcome as usual.”