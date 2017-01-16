Danderball sessions for local residents

Residents aged over 50 are being encouraged to avail of an exciting new programme at the Valley Leisure Centre.

The Danderball programme has completed week one of the three pilot weeks at the Valley Leisure Centre. The next session will take place on Wednesday, January 18, from 10:30am until 11:30am.

The third session will be held at the same time on Wednesday, February 1. The programme will then continue on a weekly basis if there is enough interest.

The programme targets men and women who are aged 50 and over and are interested in taking part in a physical exercise programme.

Danderball is walking football, encompassing the same rules as football with the only stipulation being that everyone must walk, not run.

Belfast Community Sports Development Network – BCSDN are the main community sport for development organisation in Belfast, working with clubs, schools and community groups across and outside of the city. They have delivered Sport NI’s ‘Active Communities’ programme for the last five years.

Sports for Development Facilitator, Johnny McClurg said: “Danderball is a great way to increase your levels of physical activity if you are over the age of 50 and it’s something different.

“We have had some success this year already, running a programme at Avoneil leisure Centre where we are retaining up to 20 players per week.

“They all really enjoy it and the sport brings a great social aspect to it, usually including a cup of tea or coffee and a chat afterwards.

“We have had a good uptake the first week, with the hope of building on that. If you would be interested in giving it a go, please don’t hesitate to contact me.”

If you are interested in taking part, contact Johnny on 07850157960 or email johnnymcc@bcsdn.org or alternatively, contact James Wright on 07748654473 or via email james@bcsdn.org