Danielle sets sights on Gold Coast Games

A local athlete has received significant funding to help her sporting development as part of the ‘Make it Happen’ awards.

Carnmoney swimmer, Danielle Hill (17), has been selected, shortlisted and interviewed by the Mary Peters Trust and Bluefin Sport Insurance and awarded £2,000 as part of the programme.

Her award will be used for important warm weather training, which also means access to additional specialist European coaches.

Danielle’s dad, Davy said: “The warm weather training is a tough week, its breakfast then two and half hours pool training, then lunch and again back in the water for another two and half hours with additional time for stretching and three one hour strength and conditioning sessions.

“Our daily routine is up at 4:30am every day except on a Sunday when we get a lie in until 5:45am to allow for a pool session. This is followed by 20 minutes of stretching and breakfast before school, where she has also just been made a prefect.

“This comes to a total of up to 22 and a half hours of pool sessions per week plus the three hours of strength and conditioning sessions. Add to this the travelling to and from competitions and training camps at the weekends and it can be a punishing routine for all of us”, he joked.

He added: “It’s been worth it, Danielle was selected to represent Northern Ireland at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games at the age of 14 and made it to the semi finals twice. Danielle holds two Irish senior records at 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke.

“This coming season she will travel to Scotland and Holland to train with different experienced coaches so that she can qualify for the World Long Course Championships in Budapest and hopefully again qualify for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast Australia 2018.”