Darkness into Light event takes place at V36

Hundreds of people gathered at V36 at The Valley on May 6 at 4:15am to take part in Darkness Into Light 5km walk/run in support of suicide awareness.

Darkness Into Light, founded by Pieta House Dublin nine years ago, is now a worldwide event which takes place in over 150 locations over four continents.

This uplifting and poignant event saw hundreds walk or run as the dawn broke into the light of a new day symbolising hope to those in despair.

Families and friends of those lost to suicide left heartfelt messages on a special memory wall set up for the event.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr John Scott commented: “I am privileged to be involved with Darkness Into Light, now in its second year at V36.

“I have personally been affected by the destruction suicides brings upon a family and through these events families are brought together and shown there is hope.”

This year the council were working with two local charities Turning Point NI and Focus, who are both based in Antrim offering support to those with suicidal thoughts and mental health problems.

In addition, Tesco and Newtownabbey PSNI lent their support to raise awareness of this event to gain maximum community support.