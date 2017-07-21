Dean McIlwaine latest - volunteers needed for Cavehill search

Volunteers are needed for a search on tCavehill for missing Newtownabbey man Dean McIlwaine

Following on from the efforts on Monday night in Belfast, a further search is being coordinated at Cavehill Country park.

Volunteers should meet at the entrance at Hightown Road at 12pm on Saturday (July 22) for a briefing.

The search is being supported by the Northern Ireland Land Rovers club, Belfast City Council, Belfast Hills group along with the land owners and PSNI.

Paul McCusker, one of the coordinators said: “I would encourage anyone who is available to please get involved. It was heartbreaking to watch Dean’s parents yesterday as they made that emotional plea to everyone to help return their son. Dean’s family, friends and girlfriend are devastated and everyone is praying that this popular man returns home soon.

“On Saturday we will have a number of teams to cover this popular park and would ask any experienced hill walkers to give assistance. Please wear appropriate foot wear and clothing, volunteers will be on hand to support those taking part in the search.”

If anyone has any queries please contact Paul on 07467339637