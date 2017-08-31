Dean McIlwaine’s shop to open

The barber’s shop Dean McIlwaine had been set to open in July, will officially open to the public this week.

Newtownabbey man, Dean (22) passed away suddenly on July 13.

Dean had been working to finish off the shop.

Dean had been working to finish off the shop in the Woodford area of Carnmoney in the weeks leading up to his death.

Announcing that the shop is to open in a post on Facebook, Davy Rodgers said: “On Saturday, September 2 we will be holding an open day for everyone to see the new shop.

“There will be snacks and drinks also. Please come along and see what you think. It will open from 5pm until 9pm and then open for business the following Monday.

“We look forward to seeing you all there. Dean would be proud of what his parents have done for him, it truly is amazing and he would be smiling down. It is everything he would have wanted.”