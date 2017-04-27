Dickson to stand in Westminster election

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson is to stand in the Westminster election.

Mr. Dickson said he is looking forward to challenging sitting East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson offering voters a “progressive, pro-remain alternative to the status quo”.

Mr. Dickson stated: “I’m delighted to once again be able to represent the Alliance Party in East Antrim and look forward to engaging with voters over the issues that matter to them.

“While the incumbent is set on assisting the Conservative government deliver the hardest of Brexits, Alliance is fighting to ensure Northern Ireland gets the special deal it needs to ensure the price for Brexit is not felt in full force by the most vulnerable.

“I am also committed to holding the Conservative government to account over their cruel cuts and new measures on Tax Credits which will affect bereaved families who have lost a parent and families with more than two children.

“Unlike the sitting MP, I have a strong record on protecting the climate. I was involved in the ‘Stop the Drill’ campaign in Woodburn Forest and am working closely to follow the progress of the environmentally controversial Gaelectric project in Islandmagee.

“An Alliance vote isn’t just an empty protest vote; it’s a vote for positive transformation and one that can deliver real change for everyone across East Antrim.”