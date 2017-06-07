DJ urges young people to believe in themselves

An award winning DJ from Rathcoole has urged young people who are interested in a career in music not to give up at the first hurdle.

Robbie Bryson (29), who is one half of the successful house music duo, Miami House Party, was speaking to the Times ahead of the launch of their latest album which is set to be released later this year.

The former Monkstown Community School pupil has had an interest in music from a young age. He said: “I’ve always had a passion for music since I was young. My brother used to let me hear new records he had bought and I used to go to record shops and educate myself on music from a variety of genres.”

Robbie made his breakthrough into the industry as a teenager, before picking up a number of accolades including Best dance Act at the Love Music Awards in London in 2014. The award now has pride of place in their new studio in the Argyle Business Centre in Belfast. He was also nominated for the same award in 2015.

Robbie explained: “I was shortlisted in Fate awards Belfast for best club DJ alongside Agnelli and Nelson and DJ Fergie when I was only 19. For my community and youth work I was shortlisted for the UTV Business Eye Awards Young Business Personality of the year Award a few years ago. I’m still delivering courses in music and dj-ing province-wide, with great groups and clients.”

Encouraging other musicians to reach their potential, Robbie added: “You will get there through sheer determination, hard work and believing in yourself. Ignore knock backs and they will make you stronger and hungry for more. It’s a tough industry to get into, but don’t quit at the first hurdle.”

Miami House Party have worked for a number of major labels, with their reputation and fan-base growing over the years. The pair recently signed to renowned DJ agency, Active Talent Agency.

Their album ‘Built Up Concrete Playground’ will be a diverse style of sounds, ranging from disco to hip hop to funk to house. It is scheduled for release in late 2017 on digital, CD and vinyl formats.