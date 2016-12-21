Dodds urges young people to apply for interns programme

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds has encouraged young people from across North Belfast and Northern Ireland to take advantage of a new internship programme launched by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

The CWGC Centenary Interns will join the Commission for four months, based in France and Belgium, to welcome visitors to some of the CWGC’s most well-known sites. These will include the CWGC Tyne Cot Cemetery near Ieper (Ypres), which will be the focus of the UK Government commemorations of the Centenary of Passchendaele: Third Battle of Ypres in July 2017.

Welcoming the announcement by the CWGC Mr Dodds said: “This internship provides a great opportunity for young people in Northern Ireland interested in the First World War to learn more and help others gain a real insight into the workings of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

“Successful applicants will be provided with a once in a lifetime opportunity to be at the heart and centre of the vital commemorations taking place in 2017 and 2018. Their work will help to ensure the service and sacrifice of our brave armed forces personnel is appropriately marked on the world stage.

“I would call on young people throughout North Belfast who are interested in these monumental world events to apply to this amazing programme.”