‘Doggy fun park’ plan for Beltoy

Plans are in the pipeline for a “doggy fun park” to be opened in Carrick.

The proposed development has been earmarked for a location at Beltoy Road.

It is understood that a proposal has been submitted to developers with work expected to get underway at a privately owned four-and-ahalf-acre site early this year.

It is expected that the facility will be open in the spring.

Amenities are likely to include grass and all-weather agility and “fly-ball” arenas.

According to proposals, the attraction will include a reception area complete with craft shop as well as a “dog wash station”.

Plans are also expected to include the provision of a qualified dog trainer and dog groomer.

It is anticipated that Redwood Doggy Fun Park” will be used by pet owners and their four-legged friends from across the East Antrim area. It has been supported by Dog Walking NI.