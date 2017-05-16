‘Doggy play park’ to open at Beltoy for outdoor fun

The official opening of a new outdoor facility for dogs is due to take place on June 18.

The amenity on a privately-owned four-and-a-half acre site at Beltoy Road will be known as Redwood Doggy Play Park.

Attractions will include three large all-weather “fun agility arenas”, sheltered seating areas, a dog wash station for muddy paws.

For those who want to treat their pet, “doggy birthday parties” complete with a canine-friendly birthday cake can be arranged.

“Doggy day care” will also be provided on-site as well as one-to-one training.

During the opening day, there will be a novelty dog show with prizes; craft fair, ballot prizes and a sheepdog training display. The development has been supported by Dog Walking NI.