‘Don’t Tell the Wife’ is Larne Drama Circle’s spring production

Larne Drama Circle’s spring production “Don’t Tell the Wife” is a comedy by Northern Ireland playwright, Sam Cree.

The play tells the story of Edna Willis who thinks she is happily married to Bobby – well, as happily married as you can be to a man who eats onions with everything.

Plumber Bobby Willis (Jay Alexander) and his apprentice Cyril (Simon Hunter) are taking part in "Don't Tell the Wife". INLT 06-651-CON

But Bobby is about to turn 50 – a dangerous age for a man – and he’s hankering after something young that can stick the pace.

When he starts taking vitamin pills, well now, that proves he’s chasing after other women or does it?

Many misunderstandings follow and the cast of colourful characters combined with twisted plots make for a great night’s entertainment for all the family.

Larne Drama Circle is delighted to bring this Sam Cree comedy to the stage. Written in 1967, the play will entertain you with the sights and sounds of the Sixties as well as lots of laughs.

Edna Willis (Beth Alexander) is not too impressed when husband Bobby (Jay Alexander) and his apprentice Cyril (Simon Hunter) "eye up" the French student (Claire Millar) in Larne Drama Circle's latest production. INLT 06-652-CON

Beth Alexander plays Edna Willis and Jay Alexander, her husband Bobby. Supporting them are Joy and Simon Hunter, Claire Millar, William Burns, David Steward and Patricia Bresland. The play is directed by Alison McCubbin.

Performances will take place in the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre, on Wednesday February 15, Thursday 16 and Friday 17, at 7.30pm. Tickets, costing £7, are available from Larne Visitor Information Centre (tel: 028 2826 2495).

For further information, go to www.facebook.com/larnedramacircle

Corporation official Eric Tweedy (William Burns) seems uncomfortable in the presence of ladies Patricia Bresland, Claire Millar and Beth Alexander in Larne Drama Circle's spring production. INLT 06-653-CON

Basil Charrington (David Steward) and Edna Willis (Beth Alexander). INLT 06-654-CON