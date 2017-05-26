DUP man selected to be next Mayor

Cllr Paul Hamill has been nominated to take up the position of Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey next month.
Commenting in a post on social media today, the Macedon DEA representative said: “I’m very humbled and grateful to say that last night I received the DUP group nomination to be the next Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. I will take up this position on June 5 2017.
“I consider it to be a great honour and wonderful privilege to be selected for this post and look forward to serving all the residents of our amazing borough.
“In particular, I must thank our group leader Phillip Brett along with my fellow DUP councillors who have placed their confidence in me to hold this special office.”
