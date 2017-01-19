East Antrim Alliance candidates

The Alliance Party has announced its East Antrim candidates for the Assembly election on March 2.

They are Stewart Dickson and Danny Donnelly.

Stewart Dickson

Those seeking a seat can officially become candidates the day after the Assembly is dissolved - January 27.

To register to vote, you must be on the electoral register. The deadline to be eligible to cast your vote is February 14. You can download an application form from the Northern Ireland Electoral Commission.