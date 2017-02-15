East Antrim Old Vehicle Club to mark anniversary

East Antrim Old Vehicle Club will mark its 25th anniversary with a gala dinner dance at Loughshore Hotel, in Carrick, on Saturday March 11.

There will be a presentation by special guest Alastair Seeley.

Carrick-born Alastair is the 2016 “Superbike” champion. He was the 2009 British Superstock champion, and also has a strong record in road racing.

Tickets priced at £25 per person are available from William Peoples by ringing 07808 361334 or email dinnerdance@eaovc.co.uk any committee member or from the Loughshore Hotel.

Music will be provided by Zolene and the ALS Band.

Other highlights of the year will include an Easter run on March 15 and a display at Whitehead festival on July 29.