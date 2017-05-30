East Antrim support for ‘Buddy Bench’ initiative

The Paddy Wallace Fund for Autism has joined forces with local company Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) for the roll out of their popular ‘Buddy Bench’ initiative in Northern Ireland.

ESF has designed and manufactured a new style bench available in two sizes - a junior bench suitable for children from nursery to primary 3 age and a senior bench suitable for primary 4 upwards.

The Buddy Bench concept first came to popularity in 2013 when an 8-year-old boy called Christian from Pennsylvania in America had the idea as a means to eliminate loneliness and foster friendships among children in the playground.

Paddy Wallace commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with ESF for the roll out of our new style buddy benches. The response and support we have received for our Buddy Bench initiative from local schools and companies has been overwhelming, and we look forward to distributing more benches throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.”

The Paddy Wallace Fund for Autism overall aim is to raise awareness of autism and support families and children on the spectrum.

Alan Lowry, managing director of ESF, added: “We are very excited to partner with Paddy Wallace and the charity in this venture and bring our years of experience and design to develop these new style benches. The aim is to raise awareness and much needed funds for this very worthy cause. We look forward to seeing where all the benches will be placed and hope the children will enjoy using them.”

To enquire about the Buddy Bench initiative email info@paddywallace.com