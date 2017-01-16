Andrew praised for top A Level mark in Northern Ireland

The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) has given Excellence Awards to the school pupils who achieved the highest marks nationally in the 2016 geography examinations.

Andrew Barkley (Belfast High School) has received the award for top A Level geography mark in Northern Ireland.

Andrew said: “I am so pleased to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank the two teachers who helped me to achieve it – Dr Mark Wood, an absolute inspiration, and Ms Jill McElrea the excellent Head of Geography. I gained so much from the study of Geography and very much appreciate this award.”

Commenting on Andrew’s success, his teacher, Dr Mark Wood, said: “Andrew has proven himself a geographer of the very highest calibre.

“His diligence, enthusiasm and attention to detail has been justly rewarded with overall first highest marks in Northern Ireland in A Level Geography and this award from the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG).

“Staff from Belfast High Schoolwould like to congratulate Andrew.”