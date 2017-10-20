Cups and trophies awarded

The Girdwood Community hub was packed to capacity for Hazelwood Integrated College’s annual presentation evening which marked another highly successful year at the school.

‘A’ Level and GSCE students celebrated their success along with VIP’s and friends of the college as well as Baroness May Blood, Lady Elizabeth Bloomfield, former NI Minister for Education Peter Weir, MLAs William Humphreys,

Deloitte Internship Students: Alexandra Maxwell, Kiera Houston, Gavin Mc Kee and Robyn Finlay

Trevor Lunn, Niall Hunt QC, guest speaker Dr Duncan Morrow as well as representatives from business and the local community.

Hazelwood celebrated both their highest ever GSCE results with 88% five A*-C and highest ever ‘A’ Level results with 78% three A*-C. Both English and Mathematics GCSE continued their upward trend with 78% of students attaining A*-C in English and 54% A*-C in Maths.

Principal Kathleen O’Hare recognised the determination of Hazelwood’s students and the outstanding teaching and learning environment created by all members of the College staff.

Deloitte were presented with the Principal’s Award in recognition of their impact programme with sixth form students leading five other companies in an internship programme.

Katie Mulvenna , Senior Sport Award and Girls Senior Drama Award

The Niblock Cup for best GCSE results was presented to Judy Ho and the Morrow Cup for best ‘A’ level results was awarded jointly to Karolina Kolec and Ben Malcolmson.

Matthew Frizzell was awarded a special prize for 14 years outstanding attendance. Team awards were presented to Team Kilimanjaro and Team Cambodia on outstanding International achievement.

The alumni award was presented posthumously to Danielle Parkhill.

Judy Ho, Best GCSE results at the college

Martina Simichova with the Senior Students Fellowship Award as well as the Team Harmony Award on behalf of the students who went to work in Cambodia during the summer.

Mr Brennan, Assistant Principal, Hazelwood Integrated College with pupils and their awards for high academic achievement, Left to Right Back Row: Adam Hawthorne, Brandon Finn, Nathan Hamill Cillian Dornan. Front Row Left to Right: Tony Carlisle, Angela Rillon, Martina Smichova, Sasha Hornby, Katie Mulvenna, Judy Ho, Al-NoorTunansi, Joanna Lea.

Lady Elizabeth Bloomfield with Head Boy James Brown, Head Girl Claudia Marshall, Mrs Kathleen OHare Principal, Mr Trevor Parkhill MBE Chair of Board of Governors

Proud parent, Mr George McKee with his son . Gavin received the Specsavers Young Community Champion Award.

Mr Niall Hunt, QC with Mrs OHare and Claudia Marshall. Claudia was presented with an award as a representative of the Bar Mock Trial Team

Sasha Hornby, Bombardier Aerospace Award for Excellence in Engineering