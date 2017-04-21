Fun days mark launch of joint new local heritage landmark app

Family fun days were held at Carrick Museum and Antrim Castle Gardens recently to celebrate the launch of a ‘Kids n Castles’ app.

The event was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Visitors came to Carrick Museum and Antrim Castle Gardens for activities including sword making, crown modelling and face painting and to try out the new app.

The app’s challenges and rewards are curriculum-linked encouraging learning for children aged seven and over.

Families are guided through the app by two specially devised and appealing characters, Andy, a groomsboy on the estate at Antrim Castle Gardens and Cara, a lady’s maid for Lady Chichester in Carrickfergus.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “Kids ‘n’ Castles is a fantastic new opportunity to encourage our young people to enjoy themselves exploring heritage sites across our boroughs.

“The feedback to date for the app has been extremely positive.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott, added: “It is great to see the development of this digital app.

“This is a fun way of learning historic facts of two landmark attractions.

“I trust that the introduction of this new app will invite new visitors to both sites and encourage regular visitors to try something new.”