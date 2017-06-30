Glengormley High students help primary school pupils understand the Holocaust

Local primary school pupils are learning more about the Holocaust thanks to two Glengormley High students who are training to be Holocaust Ambassadors.

Erin English and Natalie Mongtomery participated in the Lessons From Auschwitz project in March, where they heard the testimony of Mala Tribich and her story regarding her experiences during the Holocaust. They then experienced an emotional and thought-provoking trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

They explained: “As part of our training, we reached out to primary students in our community. Our purpose was to talk about discrimination in society by using the methods shown against the Jews in 1930s Germany.

“We welcomed pupils from Earlview Primary and Mossgrove Primary to participate in some exercises. The pupils were shocked at the impact of laws discriminating against the Jews – particularly ones that curbed their social life as they were able to relate quite readily.”