In pictures: Principal praises ‘fantastic young people’

Once again GSCE students at Ballyclare High have performed exceptionally well.

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “Top grades are up on last year with 50 per cent of all entries registering A*/A grades and 80 per cent registering A*/B in all subjects.

Lucy Sproule 8A* 2A and her mother Tracey. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

“We are delighted, not only with the sustained levels of attainment at the top end, but with the 100 per cent pass rate in almost half of all subjects. Overall, we would expect the seven A*-C (including English and maths) percentage used to compare grammar schools to reflect favourably with the NI average as it did last year.”

Dr Rainey, Principal, congratulated her pupils and staff and thanked parents for their support. Dr Rianey said: “Today there is much to celebrate. Behind the headline figures there are individual success stories and accomplishments we are all proud of.

“Our young people are fantastic. They do best when school and home work in partnership, and I am appreciative of that with this cohort in particular for it augurs well for continued success at A level.”

Mathew Christie 3A* 5A B with his Classroom Assistant Helen McCluggage. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

Charlotte Robson 9A* 2A and Jamie Irving 4A* 5A B. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

Rachel Hunt 4A* 5A B and Lois Clements 8A* 2A B. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

Taylor Beggs A* 4A 4B C, Amy Davidson 2A* A 3B 4C, Leah Young 2A* 3A 4B C and Karla Stevenson 3A* 2A 3B 2C. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

Hannah Masson 3A* 6A B, Chloe Den Haese 3A 6B and Leah McGilton 6A* 5A. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �

Andrew Farquhar 8A* 3A, Callum Blair 9A* A and Adam Clarke 9A* A. Photo by Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye �