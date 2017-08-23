In pictures: Pupils prepare for university and work

All of the Year 14 pupils at Ballyclare High School secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects this year, affording the majority entry into their first choice university course or place of employment.

Two pupils, Olivia Fleming and Christian Montgomery, achieved four A * grades.

Amy Patterson 2A*'s and Alex Kobus 3 A's. Photo by Freddie Parkinson.

Olivia will now join her brother Aaron at Cambridge as she begins her undergraduate study in natural sciences at Girton College, while Christian moves to Edinburgh University to study medicine.

Following his three A grades, Andrew Moore has won a prestigious music scholarship to Royal Holloway, London.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High School said: “Once again, our pupils have achieved outstanding results which is the result of much personal endeavour and commitment by all. Our school has a culture of nurturing and developing potential and this is reflected in today’s results, with more than 80 per cent of pupils in almost three quarters of all subjects securing a grade A*-C.”

Dr Rainey added: “We are very proud of all our pupils, some of who have faced challenges along the pathway of their study and yet they have worked diligently to overcome adversity to achieve their best.

Jonny Rainey A* A B amd Jonathan Dodds 4 A's. Photo by Freddie Parkinson.

“May I congratulate all our pupils, parents and staff who have worked so hard to help secure the grades needed for university places, further education or employment. May I also offer my best wishes to our young people as they embark upon new challenges.”

Sophie Patterson secured 3 As and is off to Birmingham to study Drama and English with Katie Young who got 3 As and is going to Queens to study History and Politics. Photo by Freddie Parkinson.

Charlotte Loughead got 2 B grades, Aaron Coleman secured 2 As and a B and Sian Reed gained 3 As. Photo by Freddie Parkinson.