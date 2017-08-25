In pictures: School sees marked improvement with GCSE grades

Following on from the recent outstanding achievements at A Level, staff and students at Abbey Community College are delighted to celebrate this week’s GCSE success.

This year, 57 per cent of students achieved at least five +A*-C grades, a 16 per cent improvement on last year and a 14 per cent increase on five +A*-C grades including English and Maths.

Hannah Pearson, Laura ONeill and Morgan Dallas.

Commenting on the impressive results, Principal, Mrs Maria Quin said: “Students have recorded some great individual results with clusters of A*-C grades. The many smiling, happy faces of pupils, staff and parents reflected success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses.

“These excellent results not only reflect the ability of our young people, but their commitment and strength of character.”

Mrs Quinn continued: “There were tears from emotional and relieved students, their proud families and teachers. The

Abbey family is extremely proud of all its young people and sends huge congratulations to every one of them.

Courtney Cooper with her dad.

“They are now building a bright future, many of them looking forward to beginning their A Level studies in Sixth Form at Abbey Community College.

“In addition to those achieving the highest grades we congratulate everyone who has worked hard and achieved their personal best.

“Whilst strong examination results are important for us, we are also proud of the many skills and personal qualities our young people develop at Abbey Community College, these will ultimately make them attractive to employers and able to make valuable contributions to society in the future.”

Praising the staff at the Bridge Road school, Mrs Quinn added: “The role of our staff must be acknowledged as we celebrate much success. They have worked tirelessly alongside students, supporting and encouraging them and sharing their skills and expertise with them.

Morgan Dallas with her mum.

“We pride ourselves in positive relationships between staff and students and greatly appreciate the positive partnership with our parents which is vital in ensuring each individual student achieves their best.

“On behalf of the Governors and staff, we wish all our students success for the future on their chosen pathway at A Level, on a variety of Further Education courses, in apprenticeships, training opportunities or employment. We look forward to their continued success.”

Laura ONeill with her mum.

Marcus Foster and Kai Hefferon.

Gary Phillips, Aaron Wright and Lewis Edge.

Tyler Green, Marcus Foster, Mrs M Quinn, Matthew Boyd and Cameron Dadley.

Dylan McClinton and his mum.