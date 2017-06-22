Local pupils are top in country

A local school has received recognition after its pupils secured the top A Level grades at a secondary school in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Education’s newly published statistics for the 2015/2016 academic year, have revealed that 76 per cent of pupils at Abbey Community College achieved three A-Levels at grades A*-C.

This was against a Northern Ireland average of 66.3 per cent for all schools and 51.5 per cent for similar schools

This is the first set of A-Level results since the opening of Abbey Community College in 2015 through the amalgamation of Newtownabbey Community High School and Monkstown Community School.

CSSC Chief Executive Barry Mulholland said: “Abbey Community College’s achievement is all the more remarkable given that almost half of students at the school are eligible for free school meals (FSM). Our own research has demonstrated that schools with high levels of FSM entitlements are often challenged in terms of results. We believe that the achievements of the young people and teachers in the controlled education sector should be celebrated, and Abbey Community College is clearly leading the way.”

All courses and activities offered are designed to develop student self-confidence, independence and leadership. This includes an extensive enrichment programme, which includes student mentoring and partnerships with local businesses.

Principal, Mrs Maria Quinn added: “I am extremely proud of the achievements of all our students at A’ Level and pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of staff to ensure these excellent outcomes. This is a very strong foundation on which to build for the future development of our school as we continue to strive to meet the needs and aspirations of local children.”