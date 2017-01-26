Newtownabbey schools qualify for NI final

A total of 21 Schools from the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area took part in the local heat of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz, on Monday, January 23 at Mossley Mill.

Glengormley Integrated Primary School came out on top by the narrowest of margins. Team members included Rhys Coates, Alfie Hogg, Eimhear Rush and Eva Perry-Obana. They were followed by St Mary’s on the Hill in second.

The top two schools will now compete against 20 other teams in the NI final which will take place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday, February 20.

The NI wide competition for P7 pupils received a major boost this year by being awarded a Department for Infrastructure Road Safety Grant. The grant means that the quiz will run across all 11 council areas for the first time, including the full Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

The quiz is organised by Road Safe NI through their Newtownabbey Road Safety committee to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group. The table quiz covers road safety, road signs and general knowledge.

Pat Martin, Chair of the Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee, said: “The quiz was very much a team effort as the PSNI provided a quiz master and the council provided funding and use of the Mossley Mill venue.

“Cornmarket Insurance, who have had a long association with the event, sponsored the trophy. I would like to thank all teachers and parents for taking part and to all the committee volunteers who helped out.”

All children signed the Department of Infrastructure Share the Road to Zero pledge, took home a certificate and a road safety booklet. Following all heats, the questions will be made available to all primary schools to conduct the quiz in their classrooms.

Nigel Arnold, Principal of the winning team from Glengormley Integrated Primary School said: “We are delighted to win the Antrim and Newtownabbey heat of the NI Road Safety quiz. It is vital that all children keep receiving the message about the importance of Road Safety in their lives.

“The School’s Road Safety Quiz is a very great initiative and all involved should be congratulated. It also lends itself very well to implementation within schools and will provide a novel and interesting approach to reinforce and consolidate the important message of safety on our roads.”

Tony McKeown from event sponsors CRASH Services added: “As a local business we are delighted to be able to support the NI Primary School Quiz. We are involved in accident management and breakdown recovery services, so we have a close connection with road users and we are pleased to get involved with road safety projects like this.

“I would commend the local road safety committee for their efforts in staging the event and look forward to other initiatives in the future.”