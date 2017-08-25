Positive working relationships bring success

Glengormley High School was yet again the scene of much celebration, with outstanding GCSE results revealed yesterday.

The Newtownabbey non-selective school students achieved excellent results across a wide range of subjects.

Shannon Connolly with her mum. Shannon secured A*AAABBBC.

Acting Principal, Adrian Hodge, paid tribute to the determination and effort of all involved.

He said: “The success of these results is due to the positive working relationships established between students, staff and parents. Glengormley High is seeking to raise the aspiration and attainment of all students as we prepare our young people for adult life.”

Students such as Daisy Bell, with two A*s , four A grades and two Bs, Matthew Storer, with one A*, three As and four Bs and Shannon Connolly with one A*, three As, three Bs and one C grade were overjoyed as they received their results.

The school anticipates that a high percentage of the students receiving results would choose to continue their studies in the Post-16 provision at Glengormley High.

Zoe Wright and Grace Walter.

Adam Hawthorne, who gained AABBBBBC.

Daina Cardwell with Mr Patterson.

Daisy Bell, who secured A*A*AAABB.