Principal’s praise for pupils and parents

Abbey Community College students celebrated academic success on A Level results day with some outstanding individual performances.

Pupils at the Bridge Road school enjoyed success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses.

Ryan Bell, William Glass and Paige Hunter.

Commenting on the impressive results, Principal, Maria Quinn said: “The Abbey family is hugely proud of all our Year 14 students and their amazing achievement which is testament to high quality teaching, the support and encouragement of staff and their hard work and commitment. They thoroughly deserve their success and have certainly made our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

“We are thrilled that 63 per cent of students achieved three + A*-C grades, once again out-performing the Northern Ireland average for similar schools. An outstanding 85 per cent of all entries gained an A*-C grade and 98 per cent of students achieved two + A*-E.”

Mrs Quinn added: “Abbey Community College celebrates everyone’s success; staff and students have worked hard together, been supported by parents and we all enjoy the rewards of all that has been achieved.The Principal, staff and Governors acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to our school community. It has been a privilege to teach and work with them and we wish them continued success in education or the world of work.”