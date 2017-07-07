Prizes for local students at Stranmillis Universtiy College awards

Two local students, Ellie Boyd and Chloe McIlwaine have been awarded prestigious prizes for outstanding academic achievement from Stranmillis University College at the recent awards ceremony.

Ellie, from Ballyclare and a former pupil of Fairview Primary School and Ballyclare High School, picked up the Rachel White Memorial Prize, which is awarded to the highest achieving student in Level 1 in the Professional Experience module of Early Childhood Studies.

Ellie pictured receiving her award from Dr Clifford Boyd.

Fellow Ballyclarian Chloe, who attended Toreagh Primary School and Larne Grammar School, won the Train Direct Cup, awarded to the student who is adjudged to have made the greatest contribution to the Health and Leisure Studies Department of the University College.

Commenting on Ellie and Chloe’s awards, Dr Anne Heaslett, Principal of Stranmillis said: “Ellie and Chloe typify the outstanding talent coming through Stranmillis and their awards are a reflection of the dedication, passion, innovative thinking and sheer hard work they display.”

Ellie and Chloe received their awards from Dr Clifford Boyd, who recently retired as Vice Principal of Stranmillis and was the Chief Guest Speaker at the awards celebration.