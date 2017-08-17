Pupils secure impressive grades

Staff and pupils at Ballyclare Secondary School celebrated a very successful A Level results day on Thursday, August 17.

The school assembly hall was filled with happy young people and very delighted parents.

Tyler Moore pictured with his mother receiving his results.

Praising the pupils, Principal Mrs Bell said: “Our pupils have excelled in a wide range of courses including academic and vocational courses and we believe that providing a curriculum that is broad and varied ensures that pupils engage in courses they are actually interested in and this improves levels of attainment.

“As a school we value all of the grades achieved by all our pupils, whether that is an A* or an E grade, it is our ethos that all pupils should have a rewarding educational experience and we aim for ‘personal excellence’ – this is something every pupil can achieve, all our young people have to work incredibly hard to achieve their grades, attaining three GCE A Levels is a tremendous achievement and we are delighted for all our Year 14 pupils.”

Mrs Bell added: “Many pupils have already secured their places at university and further education colleges. Others have been successful in gaining apprenticeships and others have already entered their chosen area of employment. We wish them all continuing success as they continue on their education journey or take up their place in the world of work.

“We aim to challenge and inspire all our pupils regardless of ability and it is very pleasing to note that our pupils have been able to achieve above and beyond their expectations.

Anna Jael-Craig receiving her results this morning.

“Pupils and staff have all worked extremely hard and deserve the great results they have achieved. We also acknowledge the support of parents and the very important part they continue to play in the success of Ballyclare Secondary School.”