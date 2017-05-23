Rathcoole school to stage 50th birthday festivities

Rathcoole Primary School is set to mark a major milestone with celebrations taking place at the school on Friday, May 26.

The school will be celebrating its 50th birthday with a number of events taking place at the Derrycoole Way site throughout the day.

An invite has been extended to former students and parents to attend a special event at the school at 1pm.

Old class registers, school reports and photographs will be amongst some of the items for those in attendance to view on display.

Check out next week’s Times for coverage from the birthday events, on sale from Wednesday, May 31.