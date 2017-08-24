School to hold breakfast advice event

Students who got their GCSE grades today are invited to a Sixth Form Big Breakfast event at Glengormley High School tomorrow.

The event, which starts at 9:30am, is aimed at pupils who have just received GCSE results.

Subject specialists will be there to provide details on Level and Diploma courses available.

The event is open to students who undertook GCSEs at any school.

A school spokesperson said: “Come and have a coffee, a bite to eat and get some advice on your options from our subject specialists.

“Whatever your result, we offer a range of A Level and BTEC course combinations at Level 3 and BTEC courses at Level 2, carefully chosen to cater for a range of student aspirations.”