Sixth Form set to be ‘filled to capacity’

Staff and students at Ballyclare Secondary celebrated one of the best GCSE results days in the school’s history on Thursday, August 24.

The Principal, Mrs Kathryn Bell and all the staff are absolutely delighted with the results obtained by Year 12 pupils.

Rachel Ramsay pictured with Miss Boyd.

The Principal, Mrs Bell said: “As a whole, the year group have exceeded our expectations and the grades achieved in the majority of subjects have shown a significant improvement on last year. The number of pupils achieving the DENI Target of five GCSE grades at A* to C including English and mathematics has risen by 10 per cent.

“This is an incredible achievement which is the result of sheer hard work on the part of pupils and staff. It is very encouraging for staff to see clear evidence that our Key Stage 4 strategy is working and our pupils feel supported and are achieving very good grades in all GCSE subjects.

“This year has seen an increase in the number of pupils attaining multiple A* and A grades in nearly all their subjects and this is an absolutely fantastic level of attainment.”

Mrs Bell added: “A number of pupils have achieved very high levels of success in our Occupational Studies Courses in Food Preparation, Horticulture, Business Services and Carpentry and Joinery many of these results are at Distinction Level. It is important to us that we continue to develop our curriculum to find courses which best meet the needs and talents of our pupils and this is proving to be very successful.

GCSE Science students pictured with Head of Department, Dr Flint.

“As in previous years we acknowledge the support of parents and carers and the role they play in supporting their young people as they work towards examinations.

“All Year 12 pupils deserve these pleasing results and many are now anticipating their return to school to take on the challenge of further study. We anticipate that this year’s Sixth Form will once again be filled to capacity and there will be particular interest in the new GCE courses we are offering which include Digital Technology, Life and Health Science, Nutrition and Food Science and BTEC Level 3 in Travel and Tourism and BTEC Level 3 in Children’s Care, Learning and Development.

“Many others have successfully gained places in Northern Regional College, Belfast MET and other colleges of further education including Greenmount and Loughry Agricultural Colleges and we wish them all well. We also congratulate those pupils who have successfully gained apprenticeship places in local business.”

Rebekah Strutt receiving her results.

Leah Smyth pictured with her mum and Mrs Massey.

Principal, Mrs Bell, pictured with Isaiah Close and his mum.

Mr Nichol congratulating Ryan McNeilly.