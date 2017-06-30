Student and tutor receive top accolades

A Ballyclare girl scooped the prestigious Career Ready Student of the Year trophy at a recent ceremony in London.

Lucy Drummond, a BTEC Extended Diploma in Business Level 3 student at Belfast Met - won the Sir Win Bischoff Career Ready Student of the Year for NI and was given £100 in addition to her trophy.

Her tutor, Heather Houston was named the national and NI winner of the Santander Employability Champion 2017 award.

Heather won two trophies, £250 John Lewis vouchers and £5,000 for Career Ready Programme at Belfast Met.

Heather said: “Lucy and I had a great time in London and we left very proud winners! Winning this award is the ultimate privilege as a teacher - it’s incredibly humbling that I can give something back for others to learn from.

“The one year I’ve managed the Career Ready programme has been the most worthwhile of my 30 years as a teacher.”