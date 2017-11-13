Success celebrated at Monkstown school

Staff, students and guests celebrated the annual awards night at Abbey Community College at the Bridge Road school on October 26.

A particularly warm welcome was extended to Paul McKnight, a former professional footballer, now working with eye 4 education, who was Guest Speaker for the evening.

Principal Mrs Quinn, paid tribute to the dedication of her staff and the former Head Boy, Ryan Bell and Head Girl, Katie Sloan. They were supported in their many duties by Deputies William and Brooke and Senior Prefects Andrew and Paige.

Looking back over the year Mrs Quinn acknowledged that there are so many great things to celebrate from a variety of Post 16 activities and experiences, including the year-long Living Law programme as a very valuable the insight in to the legal profession; the fantastic Black and White Friday during Anti Bullying Week, when everyone dressed in the two colours as an expression of equality; The Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme, Work Experience and the high levels of students recruitment and retention at Year 8 and Post 16 this September.

Acknowledging that a school cannot exist in isolation, Mrs Quinn highlighted the many opportunities available to young people at Abbey Community College to develop and thrive as a result of key partnerships with individuals, groups and businesses in the community.

Concluding her address and explaining her pride in the school, Mrs Quinn said: “We are a family, working together for each other’s success. It is such a pleasure and privilege to lead this fantastic school.”