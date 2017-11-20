Success stories are recognised at Ballyclare awards presentation

Ballyclare Secondary School recently held its annual awards evening for the presentation of certificates and trophies.

Principal, Mrs Kathryn Bell welcomed parents, carers, staff, governors, pupils and guests to the event.

Year 13 Pupil Megan Crone pictured with her awards for GCSE Physical Education.

Guests of honour were Mr Alan and Mrs Linda Beattie. Mr and Mrs Beattie were familiar faces to all in attendance as they served as teachers at the school for a combined total of over 58 years.

Mrs Beattie joining the staff in 1985 and Mr Beattie in 1991. During that time as well as being busy classroom teachers, Alan and Linda had both held a number of positions of responsibility within school, Linda as Head of Music Department and a Head of Year and Alan also a Head of Year, subject leader for Performing Arts and Drama and Community Liaison Officer.

Under their leadership the Music and Drama departments went from strength to strength. Mrs Bell thanked Mr and Mrs Beattie for the inspiration, passion and enthusiasm in their teaching which had contributed so much to the life, ethos and environment of the school.

Mrs Bell’s theme for the evening was ‘building success stories’ and celebrating the many achievements of the young people in all aspects of school life and to commend the endeavours of the staff.

Year 13 Pupil Leah Smyth pictured with Head of English Mrs Oliver.

Mrs Bell commented on the varied curriculum offered to pupils and how this provided different pathways for pupils of all abilities to follow and achieve their own personal levels of success and that all were worthy of celebration. She highlighted the exam success of students who took courses run in collaboration with Ballyclare High School as part of the Ballyclare Learning Community.

Praising the pupils for their hard work and dedication, Mrs Bell reflected on the high quality learning and teaching evident in all departments throughout the school, on charity work and the sporting successes throughout the year. She also highlighted the many popular extracurricular activities which take place throughout the year including recent achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

Mrs Bell commended the staff for their efforts over the past 12 months and paid tribute to the Board of Governors for their support.

Head of Geography Mrs Campbell pictured with former Head Girl, Julie Weatherup.

Mrs ONeill presenting Head Girl, Lauren Fittis with the Brian Friel Award for Performing Arts.

Head of Technology, Mr White presenting Year 13 pupil, Wallace Shanks with the Technology Achievement Award.

Deputy Head Boy, Jason Apsley pictured with the Weatherup Shield for Speech and Drama.