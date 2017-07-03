WATCH: School bids farewell to retiring headmaster

Staff and pupils at Whiteabbey Primary School came up with an innovative way to bid farewell to their much-loved principal Peter Wright last week.

The headmaster, who is stepping down after thirteen years in charge at the school, was treated to a tongue-in-cheek video entitled ‘A Day In The Life of Mr Wright’ which has now been viewed over 11,000 times online.

P3 pupil Max Holden took on the role of the principal, dressed in a smart business suit and powdered white hair. Max was seen sitting in the principal’s office giving out orders to the teachers, supervising rowdy children in the playground and even bopping one of the teachers over the head when he fell asleep during a staff meeting!

The light-hearted video was filmed by Whiteabbey teachers over several weeks in total secrecy from the retiring principal.