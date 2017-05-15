ELECTION 2017: Alliance Party select Kelly for South Antrim

Cllr Neil Kelly is set to stand in the upcoming Westminster election, the Alliance Party has announced.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough councillor said he was looking forward to challenging the sitting MP, offering voters a progressive alternative to the status quo.

Neil Kelly said: “I’m delighted to once again be able to represent the Alliance Party in South Antrim and look forward to engaging with voters over the issues that matter to them.

“While Danny Kinahan is set on helping the Conservative Government deliver the hardest of Brexits, Alliance is fighting to ensure Northern Ireland gets the special deal it needs to ensure the price for Brexit is not felt in full force by the most vulnerable.

“As an Alliance councillor I have a proven track record of achieving positive change for the people I represent and I look forward to continuing that work as the MP for South Antrim.

“An Alliance vote isn’t just an empty protest vote; it’s a vote for positive transformation and one that can deliver real change for everyone across South Antrim.”