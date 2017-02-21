ELECTION 2017: Hustings to be held in Ballyclare

A political debate involving a number of the South Antrim Assembly election candidates is set to be staged in Ballyclare tomorrow.

The event, which is to be held in Ballyclare Town Hall, will run between 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

Event organiser, Robert Robinson, hopes the debate will give the electorate a chance to see the candidates and hear their stance on a number of issues.

Speaking to the Times, Robert said: “I have had an interest in politics for a number of years. I had the idea about the hustings only last week, but I have set about trying to organise the event and it has all fallen into place.

“The debate is all about the community. The Town Hall can accommodate 150-200 people, so I am hoping as many people as possible can attend and be involved.”

The Ballyclare resident added: “For future elections I would definitely be keen to see a regular event like this in Ballyclare. I believe all of the candidates should have the opportunity to have their voices heard in debates like this.”

At the time of going to press, it is understood that six South Antrim candidates are set to attend the event.

They are Paul Girvan (DUP), Steve Aiken (UUP), David Ford (Alliance), Cllr Roisin Lynch (SDLP), Richard Cairns (TUV) and David McMaster (Independent).

The Times also understands that East Antrim Green Party candidate, Dawn Patterson, will be in attendance on behalf of South Antrim candidate, Eleanor Bailey, who is unable to attend.