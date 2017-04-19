‘Election will give Unionists chance to rally round union’ says Wilson

The political necessities of the Prime Minister has given the people of Northern Ireland the opportunity to slap down Gerry Adams and his triumphalist crew and burst their balloon of inflated republican demands, according to East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

In a statement, Mr Wilson said: “Many Unionists have expressed their anger at the way in which Sinn Fein have tried to use their veto over the forming of an Executive to demand an expensive, intrusive and divisive Irish Language Act along with legislation to persecute members of the security forces

“June 8 will give Unionists the chance to rally around the union standard by voting for the only Unionist party capable of standing up to Adams and beating Sinn Fein.

“At the same time, the PM has made it clear that her aim in this election is to get a mandate to take forward the will of the people of the UK to leave the EU.

“As the only Northern Ireland party at Westminster to give her total support in that aim, those who voted to leave and those who had a different view but want an end to the uncertainty about the future, have the opportunity to return DUP candidates who are committed to delivering Brexit.

“Although the DUP increased its vote at the Assembly election just past and remain the largest party, Sinn Fein arrogantly took their increased vote as a right to ram their policies down the throats of everyone and have employed political blackmail to achieve that end. June 8 gives an opportunity to show that Unionists will not be cowed by them.”