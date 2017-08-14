Ellie scoops title at world championships

A young dancer from Rathfern was crowned world champion at a recent competition in England.

Ellie Forbes (7), who dances for Fiona McKitterick School of Dance in Glengormley, picked up the prestigious accolade at the World Lyrical Dance Federation ( WLDF) World Championships.

The Kings Park Primary pupil competed in the championships in Stratford Upon Avon between July 28 and July 30.

After participating in preliminary heats, Ellie qualified in solo, pairs, quad and squad for the finals on July 30.

She finished first in solo, making her world champion. She was also first in squad with her five team mates making her a double world champion. She finished second in quad and third in pairs.

The Fiona McKitterick School of Dance is open to girls and boys aged three and over. For more information about the dance school, contact Fiona via Facebook.