Emergency services tasked to Glengormley fire

Police have advised motorists to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley as firefighters tackle a blaze at a car wash.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Fire in the Antrim Road/Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. Be advised there is very heavy smoke and poor visibility. Avoid the area if possible.”

Translink services in the area have been altered due to the incident.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Metro Bus Services omitting the Ballyclare Road, operating via the Antrim Line and Northcott Link (out/in) – due to a fire in the area.”

There are no further details at this stage.