Incinerator objectors take their case to court

The fight against a controversial waste incinerator in Newtownabbey will move to the courts.

A group of objectors has announced it had lodged legal papers with the High Court in Belfast against the granting of planning permission for a waste incinerator off the Boghill Road in the Hightown area.

The plan was approved in September in the absence of a minister by the Department for Infrastructure. The request had been turned down in 2015 by the then environment minister.

Colin Buick from NoArc21, which represents communities across north Belfast and Newtownabbey, said: “NoArc21 has commenced an application for permission to bring a judicial review in relation to the granting of planning permission by the Department of Infrastructure for Arc21 residual waste treatment facilities ‘incinerator’ in the Boghill area of Hightown/Mallusk, Newtownabbey.”

The group says there continue to be widespread concerns regarding the health impact the incinerator will have on local residents and the contamination it will cause on local farmland. Traffic concerns have also been raised.

Arc21 – an umbrella waste management group for six councils in the east of NI – previously said: “The proposed facilities will help bring the region into line with European best practice, significantly reduce our over-reliance on landfill, enhance recycling rates and help tackle illegality in the waste sector.”