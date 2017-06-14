Road resurfacing in East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council members have been updated on programmed infrastructure works for the area by the Department for Infrastructure.

Addressing council members, Network Planning Manager Cathal Brown said: “In the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, work will begin on a number of road improvement schemes. These will include resurfacing schemes on the B100 Ballyrickard Road, Larne.

“However, the indicative budget outlined by the Secretary of State in April does mean that there are likely to be knock-on impacts for services including routine maintenance of the road network. In this area, the Department is likely to be reliant on additional resources becoming available. We understand the implications of the limited service and its longterm impacts on the network and we are doing our best to deliver routine maintenance within the allocated budget.

“The Department’s objective is to continue to deliver routine road maintenance services at the current level for as long as possible. While services will be constrained, we are planning to meet all essential public safety requirements.

“Significant sections of carriageway resurfacing were also carried out on C37 Lower Ballyboley Road, Ballyclare; and C111 Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus.”