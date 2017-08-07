Welcome for ‘greenway’ grant aid

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart has welcomed the award of a £25,000 grant for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to draw up detailed design plans to establish a dedicated cycle route between Monkstown and Greenisland on the former Black Line railway route.

In a statement, Mr Stewart said: “The award of this grant by the Department to help the Council work up a full proposal for a Greenway cycling path on the disused railway line at Greenisland is wonderful news. It is something I have been advocating and lobbying about for some time.

“There is still some way to go in terms of designing and building the Greenway, but this is an important milestone in the growing cycling revolution in Northern Ireland, which was kick-started by former Transport Minister Danny Kennedy. I hope that this is just the start in the process of developing a safe and integrated network of cycle paths throughout East Antrim.”