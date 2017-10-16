Family concerned about missing woman

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing person in the region.

Police have launched an appeal on social media to help locate Jessica Patton (22).

Jessica has been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 14.

A police spokesperson said: “Jessica’s family are concerned and just want to know that she is safe and well.

“If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jessica, or can help police, please contact the non emergency number on 101 and quote CC2017101400458.”