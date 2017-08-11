Family of missing Newtownabbey man appeal for information

Police and the family of a missing Co Antrim man are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Geoffrey Montgomery, aged 62 was last seen in the area of Serpentine Road, Newtownabbey sometime after midnight.

When last seen he is believed to have been wearing a light olive green track top and a blue/white baseball cap.

Police are appealing for Geoffrey or anyone who know of his whereabouts to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 248 of 11/08/17.